By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department is warning of an escaped dog that was placed under a special quarantine order after one of the 34 dogs she was rescued with in Azerbaijan tested positive for rabies.

The Health Department says the 3-year-old mixed breed named Amelia hasn’t shown signs of rabies, but she was exposed. She escaped from a Bridgeville-area home on Thursday and is described as sandy-colored, short-legged, skittish and her ears and tail are cropped.

Amelia, 33 other dogs and one cat were rescued in Azerbaijan and flown to the U.S earlier this month. The Health Department says the CDC is investigating to determine if the other animals, eight of which were sent to foster homes in Allegheny County, develop rabies.

The Health Department is reminding residents that they shouldn’t try to approach or capture a stray dog. If you find Amelia or any other loose dog, call 911, your local animal control, or the state Department of Agriculture.