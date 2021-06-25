By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — A car crash has closed part of a busy road in West Mifflin Friday morning.
The crash occurred on Lebanon Road between Noble Road and Mifflin Road.
First responders are at the scene.
Lebanon Road is closed one way, from Mifflin Road to Noble Road.
Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.