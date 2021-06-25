CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Lebanon Road, Local TV, West Mifflin

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — A car crash has closed part of a busy road in West Mifflin Friday morning.

READ MORE: Senator Bob Casey Says 'Better Care Better Jobs' Act Aims To Help Caregivers And Seniors

The crash occurred on Lebanon Road between Noble Road and Mifflin Road.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Seasonable Temperatures To Start Before Hot Weekend

First responders are at the scene.

Lebanon Road is closed one way, from Mifflin Road to Noble Road.

MORE NEWS: Firefighters Rescue Dog That Got Stuck In A Window In New Castle

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.