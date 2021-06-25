PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We all know how much Heather Abraham hates corn on the cob. Well, maybe this recipe will change her mind!
Elote (Mexican Street Corn)
From David’s Friend, Local PR Entrepreneur Chela Sanchez
– Cut Off Tips Of Corn Cob, But Leave All But The Very Outer-Most Part Of The Husk On
– Boil Corn For About 7 Minutes; Husk Will Turn Yellowish When Done
– Remove Husk After Boiling
– Add Hellmann’s Mayonnaise, Spread On Corn With Knife
– Sprinkle On Grated Parmesan Cheese
– Add Tapatio Hot Sauce To Taste
– Enjoy