Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Chicken

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Chicken spent the beginning part of his life living in poor conditions until he was rescued by our Humane Society Police Officers this spring. It has taken a lot of patience and compassion from our staff and volunteers to gain his trust, but all the hard work has finally started to paid off! Chicken loves to chatter and will often seek attention with nose touches. He enjoys being petted and loves to play with teaser toys, but is just as happy to relax in your company.

To find out more about how to adopt Chicken, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Buttons & Moon

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Buttons is a drop-dead gorgeous calico. She loves to be brushed.

She was shy when she came to us, but is coming out of her shell. A home with older kids and adults would be best. Buttons needs an adopter with patience to give her time to settle in and show her true self. She is housetrained.

To find out more about how to adopt Buttons, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Moon came to us a very frightened girl. She blossomed in her foster home where she learned to trust and love life.

Moon is a Lab mix with lots of energy. She likes her walks — in fact — several a day are just fine with her! She is housetrained and good with other dogs.

Moon likes to be with you and would not be good in a home where she is left alone for long periods. She needs lots of activity daily to burn off her energy and can jump a fence.

Moon is best in a home with older children and has not lived with cats. For more info contact the shelter.

To find out more about how to adopt Moon, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

