By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was arrested after TSA officers allegedly found a loaded gun tucked into the pocket of his baby stroller.

The TSA says the West Virginia man is facing a weapons charge after the gun was discovered at a security checkpoint on Thursday.

According to the TSA, the man said when he and his girlfriend take their dogs and kid for a walk, he keeps his loaded gun in the rear stroller pocket and forgot to remove it at the airport.

“If you own a firearm, you should know where it is at all times. Not knowing that you have a loaded gun with you is an accident waiting to happen,” Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport, said in a news release.

Travelers can’t carry their guns onto airplanes, but they can pack guns in checked baggage if they’re properly packed and declared.

The TSA says this is the fourth gun caught at the airport so far this year, surpassing 2019’s total of three — and that’s pre-pandemic when significantly more people were flying.