By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — A new study by Forbes and Statista compiled a list of the best companies and institutions for new college graduates looking to enter the workforce.

With the pandemic straining the job search process for 2020 and 2021 graduates, the companies behind the study said they are hoping to raise awareness of opportunities for those still looking for work.

The study chose 250 employers, and several Pennsylvania institutions made the cut.

A few Pennsylvania universities were among those selected and highly ranked, including the University of Pittsburgh (ranked 89th), Penn State University (ranked 38th) and the University of Pennsylvania (ranked 211th).

Local retailers also made it on the list. Pittsburgh-based American Eagle Outfitters ranked 189th and rue21, whose headquarters are in Warrendale, came in at 193th.

Other types of businesses were also recognized. Sheetz was placed at 166th and PNC Financial Services at 237th.

The state government, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, ranked 213th on the list.

You can view the full list here.