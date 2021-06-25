By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The state Department of Health says it will officially be lifting the order requiring universal masking at midnight on Monday.

They say the CDC Vaccine Tracker shows, as of this morning, 74.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older have received their first dose, while 59.4% are fully vaccinated.

Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said in a statement, “As we shift to wearing masks less often, it is important to remain resilient in the fight against COVID-19, just as we have done together over the last year and a half. The COVID-19 vaccines are the best tools we have to defeat COVID-19. Pennsylvanians are aware of this and have been getting vaccinated. If you have not already been vaccinated, there are plenty of options available near you. Getting as many Pennsylvanians vaccinated as possible will offer more protection against the virus for everyone and is the fastest and safest way for us to return to our normal activities.”

The universal face coverings order was first issued on April 2020, again on Nov. 18, 2020, and a third time on March 17, 2021.

It will now be lifted at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, June 28.

However, the Health Department is continuing to urge all Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for “wearing a mask where required by law, rule, and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance.”

They also advise those individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated to continue masking in public.

For more of the CDC’s masking guidance, visit their website here.

