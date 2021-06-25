By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Transit fares will be a bit different in 2022. The Port Authority Board approved some fare changes Friday.
The biggest one: riders using ConnectCard will pay the same $2.75 standard fare as riders paying with cash, meaning the discount will be eliminated.
The Port Authority is also dropping the transfer fee on ConnectCards. Essentially, the standard fare will become a three-hour unlimited pass for riders.
The changes are expected to take effect in January.
The board also approved a $494.3 million budget, a 1.8% increase compared to 2021.