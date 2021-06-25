By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With more people vaccinated and COVID-19 cases dropping, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will be coming back to Heinz Hall with audiences and a full orchestra.
This upcoming season will also be the 50th anniversary of Heinz Hall as the home of the PSO.
And they've scheduled 50 classic concerts along with 26 in the pops series.
The season starts on September 24, more than 18 months after Heinz Hall shut down for the start of the pandemic.