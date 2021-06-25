By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A consumer alert has been posted at the Dollar General in Sharpsburg because of a mouse infestation.
The Allegheny County Health Department says the Dollar General on Main Street had evidence of gnawing and possible nesting.
According to an inspector’s report, mouse droppings were found on the floor, on several shelves and even mixed into loose pet food.
The store is supposed to get rid of the pests, remove the rodent droppings and clean up.
The consumer alert was posted on Thursday. When it’s removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.