By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Cocktails to-go are back on track to be permanently legal across Pennsylvania.
The state House passed it for a second time.
There was a hiccup in the state Senate, which added a provision legalizing “ready to drink” cocktails at beer distributors.
But the state House removed that part of it to focus on bars and restaurants.
The bill now heads back to the state Senate.