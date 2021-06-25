By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An 18-year-old was arrested in the shooting death of another teen in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood last month.
Izeyah Clancy was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital in critical condition after he was shot on the 700 block of East Warrington Avenue on May 27. He later died in the hospital.
Pittsburgh Police say 18-year-old Clinton Miller was arrested by detectives and the U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force in connection with Clancy's death.
Miller is currently behind bars facing homicide charges and firearms violations.