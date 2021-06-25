CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Pitt has announced incentives for vaccinated students, but Chancellor Patrick Gallagher says the university won't be joining the list of those requiring shots this fall.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The University of Pittsburgh won’t require students to get the COVID-19 shot this fall, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The Post-Gazette reports Chancellor Patrick Gallagher confirmed the university’s decision during a board of trustees meeting Friday morning.

Even as Pitt announced incentives for vaccinated students and other Pittsburgh universities decided to make the COVID-19 shot mandatory, the university had been undecided on a requirement.

Gallagher said students won’t be barred from attending classes if they don’t get the shot, but the Post-Gazette reports those who are unvaccinated may face health requirements like testing and the use of PPE.

Other schools like CMU and Duquesne are requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for students in the fall.