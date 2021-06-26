***(June 26) PIZZA CHALLENGE HAS ENDED! CONGRATS TO MINEO’S PIZZA HOUSE!***

To re-watch any parts of the competition, visit the segment links on our FAN N’ATION website!

(June 2021) – Mama Mia…It’s Pittsburgh Pizza! In the month of June, we’re going after the best slice in ‘tahn in our first ever Fan N’ation Pizza Challenge 2021!

Round #1 (Aired Sat June 12) – VOTING HAS ENDED FOR ROUND #1

#1 – Vincent’s Pizza Park vs Badamo’s Pizza

AND

#2 Fiori’s Pizzaria vs Driftwood Oven

CONGRATS TO VINCENT’S PIZZA PARK AND FIORI’S PIZZARIA FOR ADVANCING TO THE FINAL FOUR SHOWDOWN IN WEEK 1!

Round #2 (Aired Sat June 19) – VOTING HAS ENDED FOR ROUND #1

#3 Mineo’s Pizza House vs Iron Born Pizza

AND

#4 Bado’s Pizza Grill and Ale House vs Pizzeria Davide

CONGRATS TO MINEO’S PIZZA HOUSE AND PIZZERIA DAVIDE FOR ADVANCING TO THE FINAL FOUR SHOWDOWN IN WEEK 2!

Check it out HERE!

Round #3: Championship (Aired June 26 – Winner has been chosen)

Our very own KDKA Pizza Club (Rich Walsh, Ken Rice, and Ray Petelin) will be judging the FINAL FOUR in a blind TASTE TEST:

FINAL FOUR:

VINCENT’S PIZZA PARK vs FIORI’S PIZZARIA

MINEO’S PIZZA HOUSE vs PIZZERIA DAVIDE

AND OUR WINNER…

CONGRATS TO MINEO’S PIZZA HOUSE IN SQUIRREL HILL!

Re-watch how it went down HERE!

Here’s a rundown of how it will work:

8-team, single-elimination (see bracket below)

3 rounds / weeks Rounds 1 & 2 4 pizza shops will be featured on the show in week 1, and then another 4 pizza shops will be featured on the show in week 2 Pizza will be judged on STYLE (how the dough is tossed/stretched, how pizza is assembled, toppings, nuances, etc.); and PRESENTATION (how the pizza looks coming out of the oven, finishes, and tabletop) Each week, the 4 pizzas will be voted on by our Fan N’ation audience via the Fan N’ation Facebook page, resulting in 2 winners per week. (NOTE: VOTING EACH WEEK WILL OPEN BE OPEN FROM SATURDAY AT 8 PM (after the show) AND WILL END THE FOLLOWING TUESDAY AT 12 PM) The final 4 will then go on to be judged in the championship round in week 3 Round 3 – Championship The final four will be narrowed down to the final two pizzas, judged for TASTE (crust, cheese, sauce, overall impressions) in a blind taste-test by our esteemed KDKA Pizza Club – Rich Walsh , Ken Rice , and Ray Petelin. One Winner will be chosen by the overall scores (crust, cheese, sauce, overall impressions) and announced on our June 26 show.



With this many great contenders, it’s gonna be a toss-up! Will your favorite make the cut?

Check out the mouth-watering mayhem each Saturday at 7:30 PM on KDKA / KDKA.COM / CBSN Pittsburgh App or 11 PM on Pittsburgh’s CW.