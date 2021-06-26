By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local girl is reminding people to follow their dreams no matter what anyone else thinks.
KDKA viewer Diana sent us these pictures of her 15-year-old daughter Katie.
She is much smaller than the other teenagers in Holiday Park's Junior Fire Academy.
She’s just over four feet tall and less than 100 pounds.
And she goes to cyber school partly because she was bullied for her size.
But Katie comes from three generations of firefighters, and she has loved learning what it takes to be a first responder.