PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Juneteenth celebrations continue through the weekend, and we’re on the back half of a 10-day stretch of celebrations, meaning people only have a few more days to enjoy the Black Music Festival.

For people feeling like it’s been a tough year and just wanting to enjoy some joyful tunes, it’s the perfect venue.

The Black Music Festival is celebrating Gospel Day.

Religious singer Tye Tribbett along with DJ Mannie Fresh will be part of the performances starting today at 11 a.m. There will also be around 60 vendors in the area.

Thursday marked jazz day for the festival. Organizers said music is something everybody can understand. That’s why days and recognitions like these are important to have.

“That’s really the key to this,” said Bee Marshall, Organizer, Black Music Festival. “Unifying the community helping people come out, feel good about themselves and just fellowship among each other.”

People only have a few more days to come out to Point State Park and experience the music. The festival ends Sunday.

Saturday will be the Juneteenth Grand Jubilee Parade along with RnB day. Sunday marks the end of the festival, celebrating soul music.