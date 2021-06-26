By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dor Hadash, one of the Jewish congregations that shared the Tree of Life building in Squirrel Hill says it does not want Robert Bowers to face execution.
Bowers is the suspect in the 2018 mass shooting that allegedly killed 11 worshippers.
Dor Hadash is asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to forego the death penalty.
The congregation says it goes against their faith.