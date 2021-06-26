By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium is retiring after leading the organization for 31 years.

The zoological society says Dr. Barbara Baker was a trailblazer throughout her time at the zoo.

When she was hired decades ago, she was the youngest CEO at any zoo in the country.

She was also the only female zoo executive in the US, at one as large as Pittsburgh’s.

“I’m very very proud and honored to have been able to serve. However, I’m also very excited about my next great adventure,” she said. “I’m looking forward to retirement. I’m looking forward to doing some things with my family, playing with my grandkids, spending time in North Carolina with my family. And riding my horse. So I’m planning on riding off into the sunset and having a great time.”

Until her replacement is found, Dr. Baker will continue to lead the zoo.

She will also serve as a consultant through the end of 2022.