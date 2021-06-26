By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HOMESTEAD (KDKA) – UPMC is teaming up with a community hair salon to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
Beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday and lasting until 12:30 p.m., anyone age 12 or older will be able to get a vaccine at Dreamz Hair Salon and Barber Shop on East 7th Avenue in Homestead.
The clinic will offer both the Pfizer vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Along with vaccinations, UPMC is also offering those in attendance the opportunity to schedule mammograms, PSA tests, colorectal FIT tests, and cervical cancer screenings.
Walk-ins will be accepted but they are encouraging those interested to pre-register for the clinic.
Registration can be done through UPMC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Form which can be found by following this link.