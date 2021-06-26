CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police say the driver hit a utility pole before fleeing the scene.
Filed Under:Castle Shannon, Castle Shannon Police, Castle Shannon Police Department, Castle Shannon Volunteer Fire Department, Local News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) — A driver has been arrested for driving under the influence after crashing into a utility pole in Castle Shannon Friday night, according to police.

READ MORE: President And CEO Dr. Barbara Baker Retiring From Leadership Role At Pittsburgh Zoo And PPG Aquarium

(Photo Credit: Castle Shannon Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook)

Castle Shannon Police said there were no injuries associated with the crash on Hoodridge Drive nearby the Center for Theater Arts.

The driver fled the scene but was later caught by police.

READ MORE: Pa. Lawmakers Vote To Bank Pandemic Funds, Boost Schools Funding

This also was not the only DUI arrest last night.

In total, Castle Shannon Police made five DUI arrests and one drug-related arrest.

MORE NEWS: Police Called To Stop 'Exorcism' Happening In Pa. Home Depot

The department urged people to not drink and drive on their Facebook page.