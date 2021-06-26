By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) — A driver has been arrested for driving under the influence after crashing into a utility pole in Castle Shannon Friday night, according to police.
Castle Shannon Police said there were no injuries associated with the crash on Hoodridge Drive nearby the Center for Theater Arts.
The driver fled the scene but was later caught by police.
This also was not the only DUI arrest last night.
In total, Castle Shannon Police made five DUI arrests and one drug-related arrest.
The department urged people to not drink and drive on their Facebook page.