The stash also allegedly included two handguns.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police arrested two people who are facing multiple charges after a drug bust was conducted earlier this week.

On Thursday, June 24, police executed a search warrant for a residence on the 600 block of Lenora Street.

Upon arriving, police say they discovered two handguns as well as “a large amount of crack cocaine, suspected cocaine, suspected heroin, and a large amount of U.S. currency.”

Police accuse Patrick Castaphney and Jordan Castaphney of being involved in this incident.

They are facing firearms and narcotics charges.