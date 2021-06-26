By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police arrested two people who are facing multiple charges after a drug bust was conducted earlier this week.
On Thursday, June 24, police executed a search warrant for a residence on the 600 block of Lenora Street.
Upon arriving, police say they discovered two handguns as well as “a large amount of crack cocaine, suspected cocaine, suspected heroin, and a large amount of U.S. currency.”
Police accuse Patrick Castaphney and Jordan Castaphney of being involved in this incident.
They are facing firearms and narcotics charges.