By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WORTHINGTON (KDKA) — A pedestrian was recently hit and killed on Route 422 in Armstrong County.READ MORE: Police Called To Stop 'Exorcism' Happening In Pa. Home Depot
The Armstrong County Coroner says that a vehicle was traveling west and struck the man who was in the westbound lane.READ MORE: Crews Rescue 14-Year-Old Bicyclist Who Crashed On Trail
The crash occurred near Worthington-Slate Lick Road.
The victim, 29-year-old Alan Lipscomb of Mt. Morris, was pronounced dead at the scene.MORE NEWS: 4-Foot-Tall Teenager Bullied For Her Height Building Confidence Through Junior Firefighter Academy
State Police and the Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the incident.