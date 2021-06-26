CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The incident happened on Route 422.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WORTHINGTON (KDKA) — A pedestrian was recently hit and killed on Route 422 in Armstrong County.

The Armstrong County Coroner says that a vehicle was traveling west and struck the man who was in the westbound lane.

The crash occurred near Worthington-Slate Lick Road.

The victim, 29-year-old Alan Lipscomb of Mt. Morris, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police and the Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the incident.