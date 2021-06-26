CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Jessica Guay
MIAMI (KDKA) – In Surfside, Florida, search and rescue operations continue after the collapse of a high-rise on Thursday.

KDKA has learned that among the missing is a South Park native and her husband.

Friends have told KDKA that Nicole Doran and her husband Ruslan Manayshriov lived on the 7th floor of the condo and are still unaccounted for.

Families of the 159 missing people are still holding out hope even though crews have not found any more survivors.

KDKA’s Jessica Guay will have more on Nicole and her husband Ruslan on KDKA News at 7:00, 10:00, and 11:00.