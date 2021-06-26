MIAMI (KDKA) – In Surfside, Florida, search and rescue operations continue after the collapse of a high-rise on Thursday.
A South Park native and her husband.
A Pittsburgh native is among the 159 people unaccounted for in the Surfside condo collapse. Nicole Doran-Manashirov & her husband Ruslan Manashirov lived on the 7th floor in one of the units that came down. Nicole’s friends tell me she was born & raised in South Park. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ZgDTDp6VEd
— Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) June 26, 2021
Friends have told KDKA that Nicole Doran and her husband Ruslan Manayshriov lived on the 7th floor of the condo and are still unaccounted for.
Families of the 159 missing people are still holding out hope even though crews have not found any more survivors.
