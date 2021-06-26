By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It is going to be a hot weekend with highs in the upper 80's to lower 90's, thanks to a warm front to our north.
Outside of a rogue pop up shower, we should stay dry.
Isolated rain chances pick up Monday with highs staying in the lower 90's.
Afternoon rain and storms will be more likely Tuesday and Wednesday in the upper 80’s.
Rain and storms become more widespread and temperatures drop to the 70's for Thursday and Friday.
