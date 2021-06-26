By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh has elected its next bishop.

The diocese has elected Reverend Dr. Ketlen Solak to succeed Bishop Dorsey McConnell, who is retiring. Rev. Solak will be installed as the ninth bishop on November 13, 2021.

Rev. Solak currently serves as rector off Brandywine Collaborative Ministries in Wilmington, Delaware.

“I am ready to become a Pittsburgher for Jesus,” Solak said in an address to the diocese following her election. “I am deeply moved, God has done this. With God’s help, you have discerned and elected a new bishop and I am humbled by the honor of the one being chosen. The future of your diocese, which is soon to become our diocese, is bright.”

Rev. Solak was chosen by the clergy and lay leaders that represent each parish in the diocese during a special convention held with the sole purpose of electing a bishop from a candidate list of five nominees.

She was elected in the third round of balloting with 56% of the clergy vote and 54% of the lay vote. In order to be elected, a majority of clergy and lay votes were required.

“We are so grateful for the historic election of Ketlen Solak as the ninth Bishop of Pittsburgh,” said the Rev. Noah Evans, president of the diocesan Standing Committee, the senior governing body that oversaw the election process. “She is a dynamic and collaborative leader who will support us in our ministries of sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ, welcoming all of God’s people, and working for justice and peace in our world.”