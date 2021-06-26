MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University’s Board of Governors has approved a tuition increase this fall as well as a budget of about $1.1 billion for the next fiscal year.
The board decided Friday that tuition will climb 1.87% for resident students, or $84 a semester.
Nonresident students' tuition will go up by 1.99% or $252 per semester.
The university says both include a $24 university fee increase, with half of it going to support added mental health services.
The university announced plans this month for a full return to campus in August.
