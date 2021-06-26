ST. LOUIS (AP) — Wil Crowe gave up four runs over five innings for his first major league win, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 for their fifth victory in seven games following a 10-game losing streak.
Jacob Stallings and Phillip Evans drove in two runs each for the Pirates.
St. Louis has lost five straight, seven of eight and 18 of 24, dropping a season-worst four games under .500 at 36-40.
The Cardinals are fourth in the NL Central, seven games back of first-place Milwaukee.
Crowe was making his 13th big league start and 14th appearance.
