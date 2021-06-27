By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CHIPPEWA, Pa. (KDKA) — Bill Haney of Chippewa just celebrated his 90th birthday!
Bill has served his community and country for years.
State Representative Jim Marshall presented Bill with a citation recognizing his milestone birthday and thanking him for his service in the United States Air Force.
“During his service, a plane containing live bombs crashed near his base. Mr. Haney ordered his crew to be evacuated while he and another soldier stayed behind to put out the fire, saving the base and many lives,” Representative Marshall wrote in the citation.
Bill is the father to three children and also has 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
From all of us here at KDKA, we wish you a happy birthday, Bill!