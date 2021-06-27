By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — College athletes in Pennsylvania may be on the way to be able to receive compensation for their name, image and likeness.READ MORE: Unity Presbyterian Church Holds Annual Blessing Of The Pets
Pennlive.com reports that the proposal is a provision that is tied to the ongoing budget negotiations.READ MORE: Rams DL, Pittsburgh Native Aaron Donald Holds Skills Camp At Penn Hills High School
Six other states have similar rules going into effect next month.MORE NEWS: Air Force Veteran And Local Hero From Chippewa Celebrates 90th Birthday
The proposal from the House Republican Appropriations Committee says their scholarships cannot be reduced or revoked if they do receive compensation.