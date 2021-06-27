By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) – The coroner has been called to the scene after a body was found underneath a motorcycle.
The motorcycle and person were found on the railroad tracks near the 600 block of McKee Avenue.
According to dispatch, the call came in just after 7:30 on Sunday evening.
Police and EMS are also on the scene.
We are working to learn more details.