CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Aliquippa, Beaver County, Local TV, McKee Avenue, Motorcycle Crash, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) – The coroner has been called to the scene after a body was found underneath a motorcycle.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Police Detectives Asking For Assistance In Locating 60-Year-Old George Jacobs Jr.

The motorcycle and person were found on the railroad tracks near the 600 block of McKee Avenue.

READ MORE: Allegheny County Working To Address Shortage Of Lifeguards At Pools Ahead Of Fourth Of July

According to dispatch, the call came in just after 7:30 on Sunday evening.

Police and EMS are also on the scene.

MORE NEWS: Mask Mandate In Pennsylvania Set To End At Midnight

We are working to learn more details.