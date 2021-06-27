PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With the heat, the timing is less than ideal for all the staffing shortages being experienced at Allegheny County pools.
On Sunday, the obstacle course and deep end at the North Park Pool and the Settlers Cabin Wave Pool were closed.
On Monday, the wave pools at Settlers Cabin, South Park, and Boyce Park, along with the North Park Pool will all be closed.
County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says it’s a combination of not enough guards, some going on vacation with their families, and rearranging shifts so they can be fully open for the Fourth of July weekend.
"We've already seen because of the hours we ask them to work, coming into the Fourth of July weekend we don't want them stretched too thin," Fitzgerald told KDKA. "We don't want them tired or fatigued. It's going to be a big weekend."
Fitzgerald added they are actively recruiting putting on more lifeguarding classes and the jobs will pay between $14 and $16 an hour along with incentives.