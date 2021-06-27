By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police SUV detectives are asking for help in locating a missing, vulnerable 60-year-old man, George Jacobs Jr.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, Jacobs was last seen on June 18 at his home in the Allentown neighborhood.
He is described as being 6 feet gall, 140 pounds with gray hair, and blue eyes.
He may or may not be wearing glasses.
Anyone that sees Jacobs or has information on his whereabouts is asking to call Pittsburgh Police SVU at 412-323-7141.
