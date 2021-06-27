By: KDKA-TV News Staff
TWILIGHT BOROUGH (KDKA) — A man is dead after his motorcycle crashed early Sunday morning in Washington County.READ MORE: Police Seeking Arson Suspects After Overnight Brush Fire Near West End Overlook Building
Dustin Michael Chiodo, 35, of Bentleyville was traveling down Twilight Hollow Road and hit a guardrail around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
There were no passengers on the motorcycle.READ MORE: College Athletes In Pennsylvania Could Receive Compensation With New Proposal In Harrisburg
A driver who was passing by stopped and called 911.
Chiodo’s death is still under investigation by Charleroi Regional Police.MORE NEWS: Ohio Man Dies After Fall From Mountain Peak In Alaska Park
An official cause of death has not been released at this time.