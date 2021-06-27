HARRISBURG (KDKA) – In just a few hours, the mandatory mask mandate in Pennsylvania will be lifted.
Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, everyone, including those who have not yet been vaccinated, will no longer have to wear a mask in public.
Businesses, organizations, and healthcare providers can require employees, guests, and customers to still wear masks inside their establishments, however.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting about 75% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination and about 60% are fully vaccinated.
After more than a year of wearing masks, some say they’re ready to ditch the face coverings but others say it could be too early.
“I think it’s time, I think people are taking the precautions that they need to, and I think everyone is ready to get back to life as it was,” said Tabitha Warman.
“I think it’s a little early but I’m happy that we can at least not have masks outside,” added Nadia Narnor. “It might be a little early for inside, but I guess it’ll be good news for restaurants and stuff.”
