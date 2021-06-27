HARRISBURG (KDKA) – In just a few hours, the mandatory mask mandate in Pennsylvania will be lifted.

However, saying goodbye to the masks is garnering mixed reactions from the public.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, everyone, including those who have not yet been vaccinated, will no longer have to wear a mask in public.

Businesses, organizations, and healthcare providers can require employees, guests, and customers to still wear masks inside their establishments, however.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting about 75% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination and about 60% are fully vaccinated.

People that have not been fully vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask in public.

After more than a year of wearing masks, some say they’re ready to ditch the face coverings but others say it could be too early.

“I think it’s time, I think people are taking the precautions that they need to, and I think everyone is ready to get back to life as it was,” said Tabitha Warman.

“I think it’s a little early but I’m happy that we can at least not have masks outside,” added Nadia Narnor. “It might be a little early for inside, but I guess it’ll be good news for restaurants and stuff.”

KDKA’s Jessica Guay also spoke with a doctor who says that COVID-19 may become a seasonal thing, similar to the flu, and it may require us to wear masks in public again.

