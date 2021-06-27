CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Allegheny County Fire Marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

VERONA (KDKA) — The person who was reported missing following an early morning house fire in Verona has been located and is safe.

The fire broke out along West Railroad Avenue just after 6:00 a.m. on Sunday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

