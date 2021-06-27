By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SURFSIDE, FL (KDKA) — At least five people are dead and 156 others are still missing as the search and rescue efforts are still underway following the catastrophic collapse of a high-rise near Miami.

Of those 156 lives still unaccounted for is a Pittsburgh native and her husband.

Nicole Doran-Manashirov just got married and lived in the Surfside condo complex that came crumbling down.

As the hours tick by, anxiety keeps building for their loved ones back here in Pittsburgh.

Doran-Manashirov lived on the 7th Floor of the building and her friends and family say they’re praying for a miracle.

As the search for residents of the building continues this morning, Leah Caliguire, a friend of Doran’s says she wants everybody to know how remarkable Doran is.

She tells KDKA that not only are crews looking for Doran and her husband, but their family has also been checking out local hospitals in Florida.

With more than 150 people still missing from the collapse, Caliguire says it’s still unimaginable, but she’s holding out hope.

Caliguire went on to say that she’s been her best friend for 37 years, so she’s more like a sister to her than a friend.

Doran is from the South Park area and her friends say this is all in the Lord’s hands now.

