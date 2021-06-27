CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It is going to be hot with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s thanks to a warm front to our north.

Outside of a rogue pop up shower we should stay dry. Isolated rain chances pick up Monday with highs staying in the lower 90s.

Afternoon rain and storms will be more likely Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain and storms become more widespread and temperatures drop to the 70s for Thursday and Friday. Scattered rain remains possible into Saturday.

