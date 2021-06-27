By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say they are seeking out suspects related to an overnight brush fire at the West End Overlook.

Police say witness accounts report three males in the area trying to break the glass doors to the West End Overlook building and then they allegedly set fire to a close railing.

Once the railing caught on fire, the fire spread to the hillside around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters responded in time to keep the flames contained.

The suspects ran away in the direction of Rue Grande Vue Street and Lorenz Avenue.

Witnesses told police the suspects looked to be between 17 to 19 years in age.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the suspects or this incident to contact them at 412-782-7646 X200, the number for their Fire Investigation Unit.