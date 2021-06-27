By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — He's a force on the field, but a 3-time defense player is working to teach the next generation of players.
On Saturday, Penn Hills and Pitt alum Aaron Donald held his annual skills camp at his alma mater, Penn Hills High School.
"It means everything to us. This is like coming home in every single way," said Frances Reimers with the AD99 Solutions Foundation. "We know the staff here, we know the facilities. And we just love coming here every year, and the kids love it too."
More than 150 kids from the area and several local states came to the camp.