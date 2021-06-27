By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCCANDLESS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A portion of Route 19 in McCandless Township is shut down due to a house fire.
The fire occurred at a home in the 10,000 block of Perry Highway and according to dispatch the home was fully involved in flames.
Fire crews believe that everyone was able to get out of the home but once on the scene, the home was already consumed in flames.
As of just after 4:00 p.m., the flames were under control.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
