By: KDKA-TV News Staff
TARENTUM (KDKA) – The westbound lanes of the Tarentum Bridge have reopened as of approximately 12:30 p.m. today.
A long-term closure was in effect beginning on June 9 for PennDOT's Tarentum Bridge Rehabilitation Project which would bring about several repairs to the bridge and closed the bridge completely.
Back on June 13, the eastbound lanes had reopened and today, the westbound lanes have reopened.
The $3.24 million project included new modified overlays, steel repairs, bearing and expansion dam replacement, concrete repairs, and zone painting for Ramp B of Route 366.
Single-lane closures will still occur in the westbound lanes as the full project is expected to be completed by the fall.