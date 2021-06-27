By: KDKA-TV News Staff
VERONA (KDKA) — A 15-year-old boy is missing following an early morning house fire in Verona.
The fire broke out along West Railroad Avenue just after 6:00 a.m. on Sunday.
KDKA’s Bryant Reed spoke with crews at the scene who say that one person was taken to the hospital and a 15-year-old boy is missing.
#BREAKING
This house fire in Verona has sent one mom to the hospital. Crews were searching for her 15-year-old son but haven’t been able to locate him. Fire officials say it doesn’t look like there’s a body in the home @KDKA pic.twitter.com/K86GFd6sPu
— Bryant Reed (@Reed_Reports) June 27, 2021
Crews say that no bodies were found inside the home, but the boy’s whereabouts are unknown at this time.
The Allegheny County Fire Marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.