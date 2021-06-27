CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

VERONA (KDKA) — A 15-year-old boy is missing following an early morning house fire in Verona.

The fire broke out along West Railroad Avenue just after 6:00 a.m. on Sunday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

KDKA’s Bryant Reed spoke with crews at the scene who say that one person was taken to the hospital and a 15-year-old boy is missing.

Crews say that no bodies were found inside the home, but the boy’s whereabouts are unknown at this time.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.