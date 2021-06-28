By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man who admitted to killing a bicyclist on Brookline Boulevard in 2019 will spend up to 4 years behind bars.
Thomas Morton was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison followed by 7 years probation in the death of 22-year-old Austin Fike.
Police say Morton was driving drunk and without a license when he hit Fike with his car at the intersection of Brookline Boulevard and Pioneer Avenue.
.@BighamTavern named a cookie after Austin Fike in his honor. It’s called Austin’s Big Cookie. Bracelets were also made in his honor. pic.twitter.com/btslakYMZj
— Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) January 9, 2020
Fike was taken to the hospital, where he later died.