Police say he was driving drunk and without a license when he hit the cyclist in Brookline.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man who admitted to killing a bicyclist on Brookline Boulevard in 2019 will spend up to 4 years behind bars.

Thomas Morton was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison followed by 7 years probation in the death of 22-year-old Austin Fike.

Police say Morton was driving drunk and without a license when he hit Fike with his car at the intersection of Brookline Boulevard and Pioneer Avenue.

Fike was taken to the hospital, where he later died.