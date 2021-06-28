Hey Fan N’ation –
Saturday, June 26 will be the last show before our summer break! We will be returning on AUGUST 28 when we kickoff Steeler season, Fan N'ation-style!
However, we’ll be out and about all over the 412 this summer to meet fans and tell your fan stories; see your cars, caves, and tattoos; and compete in wacky competitions. Follow us on social @fannationkdka to know where we will be appearing this summer and for more show updates! And visit the SUBMISSION PAGE if you’d like us to feature YOU next season!
We'll see you in September!