By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police have safely located a previously missing 60-year-old man.

George Jacobs, Jr. was reported missing on Sunday night.

Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Public Safety

On Monday morning, police provided an update that Jacobs had been found.