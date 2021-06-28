By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The North Hills School District and Giant Eagle are teaming up again to host a third COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
The school district says the clinics will be held later this summer, on July 20 and August 10.
First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given in the North Hills High School cafeteria on July 20, with the second doses given on August 10.
The district says that anyone who participates in the clinics will be considered fully vaccinated in time for the first day of school, which is set to begin on August 25.
Anyone age 12 and older in the North Hills School District is eligible to participate, including students, parents, guardians, staff members, and staff members’ children.
In order to participate in the clinic, you must pre-register by July 6. Click here to sign up.