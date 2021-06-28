By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Customers of Pittsburgh's Water and Sewer Authority will be able to have a chance to weigh in on proposed rate changes.
PWSA wants to raise the water and storm water rates, while lowering the rates for waste water.
Because of this, Pennsylvania's Utility Commission is hosting public hearings this week.
There will be three days of virtual hearings this week, with two scheduled each day.
There will be three days of virtual hearings this week, with two scheduled each day.

The hearings will be held at 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday this week.
For more information and how you can attend the virtual hearings, click here.