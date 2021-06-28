CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The CDC still requires that airports have travelers mask up.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh International Airport announced it is still requiring people to wear masks in the airport and on flights even as Pennsylvania dropped the statewide mask mandate Monday.

The airport cited a federal mandate requiring masks in airports and on commercial flights for their decision.

The requirement for travelers using the airport to wear masks is not entirely unexpected, as the Pennsylvania Department of Health mentioned on Friday that “the CDC requires individuals to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs, such as airports and stations.”

The mask mandate in Pennsylvania dropped at 12:01 a.m., but the state did say that there will be some exceptions, such as with public transit and if certain facilities have their own rules for masking, including local businesses, hospitals, prisons, offices and long-term care centers.