By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh International Airport announced it is still requiring people to wear masks in the airport and on flights even as Pennsylvania dropped the statewide mask mandate Monday.

Travelers are still required to mask up in the airport and on flights. We know Pennsylvania’s mask mandate has been lifted, but masks are still federally mandated in our airports and on commercial flights. pic.twitter.com/gSXfqLJ0Xh — Pittsburgh International Airport (@PITairport) June 28, 2021

The airport cited a federal mandate requiring masks in airports and on commercial flights for their decision.

The requirement for travelers using the airport to wear masks is not entirely unexpected, as the Pennsylvania Department of Health mentioned on Friday that “the CDC requires individuals to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs, such as airports and stations.”

The mask mandate in Pennsylvania dropped at 12:01 a.m., but the state did say that there will be some exceptions, such as with public transit and if certain facilities have their own rules for masking, including local businesses, hospitals, prisons, offices and long-term care centers.