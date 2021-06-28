PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The heat and humidity started creeping up over the weekend, and now it is starting to feel like a sauna. Pittsburgh hit 90 degrees on Monday.
A ridge of high pressure has set up across the area. That is what is responsible for our sunshine. The high pressure is also cycling in the heat and humidity. As more moisture moves in, the greater our chances for showers and thunderstorms will become.
The rain and thunderstorm activity will become more widespread mid-week, but leading up to that, we will see some pop-up thunderstorms develop. Most of these will happen during the heat of the day.
The humidity in the air is also available for storms to work with. This abundance of moisture means that we could see some storms producing heavy rain, especially Wednesday and Thursday. A couple of storms may even produce damaging winds.
A cold front is expected to bring cooler temperatures by the weekend.
