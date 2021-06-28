CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The spending plan will be introduced to City Council on Tuesda.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto announced a spending plan for $335 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds on Monday.

The city says the spending plan prioritizes equity, sustainability, job creation and neighborhoods.

The plan invests money into the “P4 principles”: $66 million in “people,” $37.5 million in “planet,” $58 million in “place” and $172 million in “performance.” That includes sending money to promote affordable home ownership, remove lead from water and paint and restore cut positions while avoiding potential layoffs.

You can see the full details of the plan on the city’s website.

It’ll be introduced to City Council Tuesday.